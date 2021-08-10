Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
date 2021-08-10

New Hudson Valley Restaurant Offers Up Variety Of Burgers, Sandwiches

Nicole Valinote
Pork belly bao buns
Pork belly bao buns Photo Credit: Alexandra B. / Yelp

A Westchester County restaurant that opened a little more than a year ago offers guests a variety of sandwiches, burgers and unique appetizers.

Croton-on-Harmon's 140 Grand opened its doors in July of 2020. Named after its address, the restaurant is located at 140 Grand Street. 

The restaurant's menu includes sandwiches such as the 140 Grand Sandwich, which is made with smoked brisket, house-made jalapeño jam, smoked gouda and pickled fennel on a hero wedge.

The restaurant also offers a burger menu that features a fig and blue cheese burger, a pork belly burger and even a peanut butter burger.

Online reviews have shouted out the restaurant's pork belly bao buns, which are offered as an appetizer. 

"Had the pork belly bao buns. Blown away, did not expect how good they'd be. Texture & flavor were perfectly balanced. A gem in Croton," Nate M., of Croton-on-Huson, wrote in a Yelp review.

The restaurant is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on weekends from noon to 9 p.m. Learn more on the 140 Grand website. 

