New HBO Series Will Film In Hudson Valley

"Big Bang Theory" fans will want to be on the lookout when "Penny," or in real life, Kaley Cuoco, visits the area to film scenes for her new HBO Max series.

The word got out this week when residents of Linda Avenue in White Plains received notice that filming of "The Flight Attendant" would be taking place on their street.

The new series -- which stars Cuoco and Rosie Perez of "Cheers," fame -- is based on the book of the same name by Chris Bohjalian. Cuoco reportedly purchased the rights to the book.

The series will tell the story of a flight attendant, played by Cuoco, who wakes up after a night of drinking to find a dead man in her hotel room in Dubai.

Afraid to call the police, Cuoco acts as if nothing happened and returns to New York where she is met by FBI agents who question her about her stay in Dubai.

Still unable to remember what happened that night, she begins to wonder if she could be the killer.

No word yet on when the series will premiere.

