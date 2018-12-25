New City's Dill Fresh Mediterranean Grill Offers Plenty Of Menu Options

New City’s Dill Fresh Mediterranean Grill has a menu that truly lives up to its name.

Offering a wide variety of fresh and authentic Mediterranean options like pitas, rice bowls, salads and gyros, Dill Fresh Mediterranean Grill has something for everyone.

The restaurant is located at 14 N. Main St. It’s open seven days a week: Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

So far, customers seem to be satisfied with their options and dining experience, judging from the restaurant’s 4.8/5 Facebook rating.

Equally as positive are customers’ individual reviews:

“Had lunch here today with my husband. I was blown away by the fantastic flavors of the food. I had a KeKe rice bowl that was amazing and my husband's Dilliscious pita was so delicious. Crave worthy food!” Noreen Murray wrote in an Aug. 3 Facebook review .

For more information, take a look at Dill Fresh Mediterranean Grill’s website .

