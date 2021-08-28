Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Hurricane Ida Barrels Toward Gulf: Here's How Much Rainfall Storm Could Bring To Northeast
Lifestyle

New Black Bear Sighting Reported On Hudson Valley Roadway

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Roaring Brook Road near the Chappaqua Crossing.
Roaring Brook Road near the Chappaqua Crossing. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A busy Northern Westchester roadway may want to consider a name change after a black bear was spotted there making the rounds for the second time in three weeks.

The New Castle Police Department issued an alert on Saturday, Aug. 28 after the brand-new sighting on Roaring Brook Road near the Chappaqua Crossing.

The last sighting was reported on Monday, Aug. 9, also on Roaring Brook Road near the Chappaqua Crossing.

At this rate, maybe that stretch of the road may become known as "Black Bear Way."

"If a bear creates any problem, the New Castle Police will respond, and, if necessary, the NYSDEC," the department said. "Otherwise, the black bear is natural to the area and residents should take the following NYSDEC recommended precautions." 

The Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) said that to avoid coming into contact with bears, homeowners should:

  • Keep garage doors and ground-floor windows closed;
  • Keep garbage, pet food, and birdseed inside a shed, garage, or house, and remove bird feeders;
  • Move grills indoors or away from the home, and clean after each use;
  • Those with invisible fences for pets, use a leash in yards where the bears have been observed.

If a person encounters a black bear, they should back away slowly as opposed to running and not make any sudden movements.

However, if a person is feeling threatened by a bear, the DEC suggests they should lift their arms above their head and yell loudly at the bear while backing away.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.