NBCUniversal Reschedules Waffle Truck Appearance At Train Station In Westchester

This story has been updated.

For busy commuters, a free waffle might take the sting out of being delayed or having a hard time parking.

And that's just what NBCUniversal plans to do --during the evening -- open a waffle truck from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24 -- as a way to express its thanks for those "inconvenienced" by the filming of the series "The Sinner," at the Hartsdale train station.

The truck had originally been scheduled for the Wednesday evening commute, but was postponed after the truck broke down, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said.

The Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated TV show recently filmed scenes for Season 3 of the show which stars, Jessica Biel and Bill Pullman, at the station, causing quite a stir, and not the good kind, at the station with commuters.

Actress Jessica Biel

"The Hartsdale train station has been used and will be used in the future as a location, NBCUnniversale said. "We regret that some commuters were inconvenienced during the last production date and missed appointments or were stuck at the Hartsdale parking garage."

So, it's offering the waffles as a thank you.

"We want to be a good partner with you and the community and promise to do a better job of coordinating logistics in the future to minimize inconveniences," NBCUniversal said.

