Nanuet Restaurant Gets Rave Reviews For Its Pizza

Nanuet Hotel Restaurant, which won our DVlicious contest for best pizza in Rockland with 73 percent of the votes last year, continues to get rave reviews for its thin-crust pizzas at its sister establishment, Nanuet Restaurant.

Established in 1962 and located at 211 South Main Street in Nanuet, Nanuet Restaurant has a cozy atmosphere and is open seven days a week.

Nanuet Restaurant boasts a 4.7/5 rating on its Facebook page, which has even more positive reviews from satisfied customers.

“Came with my family to this restaurant last night and boy, did we have a good experience. Everything we ordered was unbelievably delicious. Our favorites were the Italian nachos, the pretzel bites, and our most favorite the chicken parmigiana pizza,” Sabrina Delgado wrote in a Nov. 11 Facebook review .

For more information, visit Nanuet Restaurant’s website or call the main number at (845) 623-7177.

