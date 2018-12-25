Contact Us
Nanuet Restaurant Gets Rave Reviews For Its Pizza

Valerie Musson
Server (and owner's daughter) Emily Finnegan.
Server (and owner's daughter) Emily Finnegan. Photo Credit: Submitted

Nanuet Hotel Restaurant, which won our DVlicious contest for best pizza in Rockland with 73 percent of the votes last year, continues to get rave reviews for its thin-crust pizzas at its sister establishment, Nanuet Restaurant.

Established in 1962 and located at 211 South Main Street in Nanuet, Nanuet Restaurant has a cozy atmosphere and is open seven days a week.

Nanuet Restaurant boasts a 4.7/5 rating on its Facebook page, which has even more positive reviews from satisfied customers.

“Came with my family to this restaurant last night and boy, did we have a good experience. Everything we ordered was unbelievably delicious. Our favorites were the Italian nachos, the pretzel bites, and our most favorite the chicken parmigiana pizza,” Sabrina Delgado wrote in a Nov. 11 Facebook review .

For more information, visit Nanuet Restaurant’s website or call the main number at (845) 623-7177.

