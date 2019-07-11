Multi-Level New Restaurant Set For Opening In Nyack

Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Valerie Musson
UP Lounge & Restaurant, located at 91 Main Street in Nyack, will hold its grand opening on Thursday, July 18.
UP Lounge & Restaurant, located at 91 Main Street in Nyack, will hold its grand opening on Thursday, July 18. Photo Credit: UP Lounge & Restaurant (Facebook)

The Grand Opening of UP Lounge & Restaurant in Nyack is just around the corner.

UP Lounge & Restaurant, located at 91 Main Street, will host its soft opening Saturday, July 13. The grand opening will follow shortly after on Thursday, July 18.

UP Lounge’s soft opening will include live music, tasty hors d'oeuvres, and a complimentary glass of prosecco for each guest. Those interested can RSVP on the lounge’s website; tickets cost $25 online and $40 at the door.

The grand opening , on the other hand, will feature live music from Blue Avenue Groove as well as full menu availability. The event begins at 5 p.m. with happy hour specials available until 7 p.m.

Once established, UP Lounge & Restaurant will feature a DJ, brunch, private event hosting and much more, according to its Facebook page. The interior is classy and refined with multiple levels that lead to a modern and open space.

On UP Lounge & Restaurant’s menu, you’ll find a classic array of seafood, chicken and vegetarian small plates and offerings, all imported daily from local vendors. Flatbreads, sliders, soups, salads and chicken wings are just a few of many menu options.

UP also features a raw bar for guests who just can’t get enough fresh sea fare.

Overall, UP Lounge & Restaurant’s owners have a full decade of experience in the industry and are committed to showing it.

“Although we have newly opened, we have 10 years of experience in this industry to pour into this venture. Our building offers multiple levels of dining, with rooftop seating, television screens, WiFi access, DJs, live music, private parties and special events,” reads UP Lounge's Facebook page.

UP Lounge & Restaurant is open five days a week. For more information about the grand opening, visit the lounge’s website , Facebook and Twitter pages or send an email to uploungeny@gmail.com.

