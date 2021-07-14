Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Lifestyle

Mount Kisco Getting Ready For Launch Of Restaurant Week

Nicole Valinote
Village Social in Mount Kisco offers a host of summery cocktails.
Village Social in Mount Kisco offers a host of summery cocktails. Photo Credit: Facebook

Mount Kisco residents have a delicious week to look forward to as the Northern Westchester hotspot prepares for "Restaurant Week."

"Restaurant Week" will take place from Friday, July 23 through Sunday, Aug. 1. Participating businesses will offer specials for customers. It was organized by the Mount Kisco Chamber of Commerce

Some of the participating establishments include Mt. Kisco Seafood, Basilico, Frannie's Goodie Shop, and Village Social. 

Residents can check out the restaurant's website or contact them directly to find out what specials they will offer.

Mt. Kisco Sea Food lists online that it is offering certain salmon, swordfish, and cod dinners for $16 for its "Restaurant Week" specials.

Find a full list of restaurants participating here.

