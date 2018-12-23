Most Want Dinner At Home, New Survey Says

Americans may be stereotyped as loving greasy takeout food and drive-thru burger chains, but a recent survey has actually revealed a surprising change in food habits.

According to research from online grocery delivery service Peapod, 77 percent of more than 1,000 adults that were surveyed stated that they would rather eat a homemade meal than go out for dinner. Additionally, 43 percent are hoping to do more of their own cooking next year.

This trend may not be as dictated by taste as it is by finances; the data also suggests that financial efficiency was the main reason consumers are choosing to stay home. Other reasons include wanting to eat healthier (55 percent) and spending more time with family members (41 percent).

Millennials are also shaking things up when it comes to foodservice trends. About 51 percent of millennials are interested in creating weekly meal plans - this rate is three to four times higher than baby boomers, of which only 16% said the same.

For more information about these survey results, click here .

