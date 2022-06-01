Million-Dollar Winning Lotto Ticket Sold At Gas Station In Area

Someone is smiling today after winning $1 million on a Mega Millions ticket sold in the Hudson Valley.

The person, who has not yet been identified, purchased the lucky ticket in Orange County at a gas station in New Windsor, said the New York Lottery.

Representatives for the New York Lottery say the second-prize Mega-Millions ticket was sold on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at the Blooming Grove Gas and Mart on the Blooming Grove Turnpike.

And although no one won the $235 million jackpot, with the winning numbers of 4-6-16-21-22 and mega ball 1, the New Windsor winner was the only million-dollar winner in the state.

The next Mega Millions drawing has risen to $278 million and will be held on Friday, Jan. 7.

