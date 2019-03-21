Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Eye On The Storm: Spring Starts With Super Soaker Followed By Gusty Winds
Lifestyle

Miley Cyrus, Jay-Z, The Killers: Woodstock 50 Lineup Revealed

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
An official lineup of performers for Woodstock 50 has been released.
An official lineup of performers for Woodstock 50 has been released. Photo Credit: Woodstock.com

Hoping to spread the same message of peace, love and living in harmony that flowed through the original Woodstock Music Festival in 1969, the organizers of Woodstock 50 have outdone themselves with a star-studded lineup of performers.

Think Jay-Z, the Lumineers, Miley Cyrus, the Killers, John Mayer, Chance the Rapper, the Black Keys, and original Woodstock performers Dead and Company, John Fogerty, Santana, John Sebastian, Country Joe Mcdonald, Canned Hea,t and Hot Tuna – along with a long list of others.

When coming up with the list of performers for the August 16-18 Watkins Glen event, Ulster County resident Michael Lang, the co-producer and co-founder of the original Woodstock, did just what he set out to do when coming up with the plans of harnessing the "essence" of Woodstock on its golden anniversary.

The announcement of performers on Tuesday, March 19, was filled with anticipation, after months of buzz and hype that had "everyone" talking.

Besides music, a big part of Woodstock 50 is also all about raising social activism and issues that affect everyday people.

That's why a large part of the event will include booths and events sponsored by such organizations as HeadCount, that works to register voters at concerts, The Dolphin Project, and March for Life, founded by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida to end gun violence, to name a few.

Reportedly space is being made available for camping and for real "hippies" motorhomes. There will also be plenty of food and arts and crafts.

Tickets to the event are set to go on sale on April 22 on the Woodstock 50 website.

To view the entire line-up or for tickets, click here.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, which is the site of original Woodstock, will also celebrate the golden anniversary with three days of performances by the likes of Ringo Starr, Arlo Guthrie, Edgar Winter, Carlos Santana, and the Doobie Brothers, in addition to others. For info, click here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.