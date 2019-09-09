Contact Us
Lifestyle

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Days Away From Prison Release

Mike Sorrentino, center, got a visit from "Jersey Shore" cast members Pauly DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino while in prison.
Mike Sorrentino, center, got a visit from "Jersey Shore" cast members Pauly DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino while in prison. Photo Credit: Mike "The Situation" Facebook

Get those fists pumping: Mike Sorrentino is days away from his prison release.

The Jersey Shore star -- affectionately known as "The Situation" -- is scheduled to be released from Otisville Federal Correctional Institution on Thursday, Sept. 12 after an 8-month stint for tax evasion, according to a report from Radar Online.

The 37-year-old celeb will have to change clothes, complete paperwork, go through an identification process and more before he walks away a free man, according to the Receiving and Discharge Manual obtained by Radar Online.

Sorrentino shared the prison's address with fans before he went behind bars in January and has been receiving fan mail and supportive letters ever since.

Photos of a visit from "Jersey Shore" cast members and his wife Lauren were posted to his social media accounts last spring.

Lauren said on Instagram last week she was making a playlist for her husband's release.

Sorrentino and wife Lauren.

