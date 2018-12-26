Metro-North Opens New Elevators At Grand Central Terminal

Commuters and travelers at Grand Central Terminal are moving on up, with the grand opening of two elevators that introduce a “mix of practical innovation and architectural style.”

In recent weeks, the MTA announced that two new elevators at Grand Central were open for business, improving access to the Terminal as part of the organization’s “Way Ahead Strategic Plan.”

The “Way Ahead Plan” is designed to improve the customer experience at Grand Central, the MTA said. They are restructuring custodial forces to increase productivity, allowing them to increase the number of workers at high-traffic stations.

They are also establishing a new Customer Service Station Ownership to “strengthen their response to service disruptions,” and creating new Grand Central Terminal customer advocates focused on providing customer communications.

The elevators and elevator lobbies were designed and constructed in a style reminiscent of the historical design of Grand Central Terminal, MTA officials said, though the elevator doors “replace the older glass style with a new more practical solid metal panel.”

“The paint color, trim molding, and center lighting fixtures all are matched to be similar to other existing Grand Central Terminal elevators. The new elevators have additional downlights and a more durable epoxy floor for heavy traffic and equipment.

“The two elevator lobbies, one at the top of the ramp and the other at the concourse level, are similarly reflective of the architecture in the landmarked Terminal. Repurposed from another area of Grand Central Terminal, the lobbies’ light fixtures are Terminal originals.”

“We will continue to invest in our infrastructure. Like all transit systems, Metro-North’s infrastructure requires constant care and attention” the MTA stated. “In fact, most of our needs in the coming years is what we call ‘state-of-good-repair’ projects, which maintain and improve our core infrastructure.

“These projects may not be glamour, but together with the normal replacement of our trains, they are critical to keeping our system safe and reliable and the backbone for future expansion. That’s why ‘Way Ahead’ includes the following initiatives to improve our infrastructure.”

