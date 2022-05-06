Martha Stewart's Tag Sale To Evolve Into Auction In Hudson Valley

Following the overwhelming success of her “Great American Tag Sale” in Northern Westchester, Martha Stewart is upping the ante and will be auctioning off truckloads of her personal belongings for charity at an auction.

In late April, the businesswoman, writer, and television personality hosted her first of its kind two-day tag sale at her home in the hamlet of Katonah, with tickets going for $250 apiece that were sold out within minutes, and sales benefitting the Martha Stewart Center for Living at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

Due to the proceeds raised during the initial sale, Stewart and members of the Benefit Shop in Mount Kisco - which runs auctions from items donated with profits going to local charities - packed up seven more trucks full of Stewart’s belongings, which will now be put up for auction at a specialty event.

The event, scheduled for Wednesday, June 15, will also benefit Stewart’s Mount Sinai charity, which provides primary care for older adults.

Organizers said that items are currently being catalogued and photographed in advance of the June auction, which will be run during a prime summertime slot for The Benefit Shop.

Among the items being auctioned include farmhouse-style furniture she personally painted, brightly-colored braided rugs, and multiple items for the home that Stewart has designed and sold through her various brands.

“I came here to shop the tag sale and was thrilled to be able to assist Martha in extending the fundraising reach of her tag sale by expanding it into an auction,” Pam Stone, the owner, and founder of The Benefit Shop Foundation in Mount Kisco said.

“We share a passion for philanthropy and Martha told me that she was delighted that I could take her items and give them a global audience in our online auction.”

The auction gallery can be found at 185 Kisco Ave., Suite 201 in Mount Kisco. More details are expected to be released as the event gets closer.

