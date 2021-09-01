Man Wins $1 Million In NY State Lottery

Meet a brand-new big winner in the New York State Lottery.

Suffolk County resident James Von Braunsberg, of North Babylon, has claimed his $1,000,000 second prize from the June 29 Mega Millions drawing, lottery officials announced on Monday, Aug. 30.

The winning ticket was purchased at West Babylon Card & Gift located at 741 Sunrise Highway in West Babylon.

The winning Mega Millions numbers from that evening’s drawing were 07 38 50 52 69 Mega Ball 21.

Von Braunsberg chose to receive his $1,000,000 as a single lump-sum payment of $651,000 after required withholdings.

The New York Lottery contributed $281,462,013 in Lottery Aid to Education to school districts throughout Suffolk County during the fiscal year 2020-2021.

