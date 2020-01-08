Man Arrested In Connection With String Of Westchester Burglaries

Contact Us
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
German Martinez
German Martinez Photo Credit: Tarrytown Police Department

A man wanted in connection with a series of at least five residential burglaries in Westchester has been arrested.

German Martinez, 41, of Yonkers, was arrested around 11:41 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 8, by the Tarrytown Police Department with assistance from the Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force, in Yonkers, said Tarrytown Police Lt. Greg Budnar.

According to Budnar, Martinez was developed as a suspect of the five residential burglaries that took place in Tarrytown between Dec. 26 and Dec. 31.

He is also a suspect in more than 12 additional burglaries in Greenwich, Sleepy Hollow, Dobbs Ferry, and Yonkers, Budnar added.

Throughout the investigation, the Village of Tarrytown received significant support from the Westchester County Police Department/Real-Time Crime, Greenburgh Police Department, New York State Police, and the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

Martinez is being held at the Westchester County Jail.

Police are asking anyone with may recognize Martinez or have information related to the crimes, to contact police at 914-631-1514.

