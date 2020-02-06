Contact Us
'Lost Girls': Netflix Spotlights Disappearances, Deaths Of Hudson Valley Woman, 10 Others

Kathy Reakes
Trailer for "Lost Girls" on Netflix
Trailer for "Lost Girls" on Netflix Video Credit: Netflix

A movie telling the story of the ongoing search for a serial killer that murdered 11 people, including a Hudson Valley woman, is soon coming to Netflix.

"Lost Girls," which is set to debut on Friday, March 13, is based on the true story of Mari Gilbert, an Ulster County mother's search for her missing daughter, Shannan, that led to the discovery of her body, along with 10 others, on Long Island

Filmed not far from where the bodies were found on Gilgo Beach, the movie focuses on Gilbert's search for her daughter, an Ellenville High School grad, who worked as a prostitute when she disappeared in May 2010.

During the search for Gilbert, a K-9 officer and his dog uncovered the remains of another missing woman who worked in the sex business in a clump of weeds along Ocean Parkway near Jones Beach in December of 2010.

What followed was a mass search of the area by police that uncovered the remains of nine additional bodies, including seven women, a baby, and an adult male.

Police have only been able to identify half of the bodies, with four sets of remains including the infant and male, still unidentified.

No arrests have ever been made in connection with any of the bodies found.

Police are still actively pursuing the case and recently released a picture of a belt imprinted with the letters "WH" or "HW" depending on the way the belt is turned, they believed belonged to the killer.

They have also set up a website -- Gilgonews.com -- dedicated to the case in the hopes of receiving new tips.

The film stars Amy Ryan of "Gone Baby Gone," and Gabriel Byrne of "The Usual Suspects." It is directed by Liz Garbus.

The real Mari Gilbert was murdered by another daughter in Ellenville in 2016 who stabbed her more than 200 times.

