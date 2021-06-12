Looking For A Smokin' Sandwich? Head To This Hudson Valley Favorite

Sometimes you just need a really tasty sandwich with homemade french fries and a nice cool drink.

And that's what you'll find at a popular Northern Westchester eatery -- yummy sandwiches of all kinds made on artisanal bread.

A small family-owned business, the Little Cabin in Cortlandt also house smokes their meats, as well as making all the sides, condiments, and sauces.

That kind of care and effort in the food preparation has made the Little Cabin a favorite with Yelpers and foodies alike.

A glance at their menu shows plenty of favorites such as smoked brisket, pastrami, pulled pork, and smoked chicken.

A pastrami sandwich. Yelp

"I highly recommend Little Cabin Cuban pulled pork, house-cured bacon, swiss cheese, pickles, homemade mayonnaise & whole grain mustard. It was awesome amazing!!," said a Yelp reviewer.

Besides sandwiches, they also offer bowls such as the Chili Bowl with smoked frisket, smoked pulled pork, beans, made w/ a variety of dried peppers, topped w/ sour cream, pico de gallo. Served on top of rice.

The Chili Bowl. Yelp

"Love this little restaurant with an eclectic cabin feel," said another Yelper.

Diners will also find throw-back music filling the restaurant from such favorites as The Doors, The Monkeys, and The Beatles, that set a hip mood.

"New favorite sandwich spot !!!," said a new visitor to the restaurant. "Wow, this place made me have a newfound appreciation for a sandwich. I understand we're other reviews are coming from about the price but I think it is well worth it. The quality of the meat was fantastic and it was cooked/seasoned to perfection."

A smoked philly. Yelp

Other menu additions include plenty of salads, sides, plates, and soups.

Prices are moderate, seating is limited and there is usually a line at high dining times.

The restaurant is located at 3787 Crompond Road in Cortlandt.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.