Llama Who Went Missing In Hudson Valley Has Been Found

Update:

A llama who went missing in Northern Westchester has been found.

Gizmo, who is a rescue, arrived in Northern Westchester County on Saturday, Dec. 12. He got loose the next day in Bedford Corners near Guard Hill and Darlington roads and hasn't been seen since.

He was located on Wednesday, Dec. 30, in woods not far from home, and is now back home and safely eating and drinking.

Original story:

There a llama on the loose in the area.

"We are desperate to find him," a friend of the family involved told Daily Voice. "He's likely scared, exhausted, and hungry.

"We are asking the communities of Bedford, Bedford Corners, Bedford Hills, Katonah, Lewisboro, Chappaqua, Armonk, the Salems and beyond to please help look for Gizmo.

"Our best effort will be boots on the ground at the same time across Northern Westchester and hopefully, the better our chances of finding him."

Please contact 917-902-1874 if you have any info on Gizmo's whereabouts. A cash reward is being offered. A flyer with more info is shown in the second image above.

