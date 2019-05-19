Contact Us
Lifestyle

Letterman, Geist Meet For Some Fly Fishing In Area On 'Today' Show

Joe Lombardi
David Letterman of North Salem and Willie Geist of South Salem at the Bedford Sportsman on Route 35 in Cross River. Photo Credit: NBC-TV screen grab
The "Sunday Sitdown" segment began with this view of the Bedford Sportsman on Route 35 in Cross River. Photo Credit: NBC-TV screen grab

Northern Westchester was the backdrop for the latest "Sunday Sitdown" segment on NBC-TV's "Sunday Today Show" in Town Of Lewisboro hamlet of Cross River.

A pair of local residents -- the show's anchor, Willie Geist of South Salem, and legendary late-night talk-show show David Letterman of North Salem -- did the interview during a round of fly fishing at the Cross River Reservoir.

Letterman discussed his retirement, and a trip to Costco to buy "a walk-in bathtub," as well as late-night TV in the age of Trump, his own views on the president, and his relationship with his wife and son.

The segment began with Geist and Letterman meeting at the Bedford Sportsman's Cross River Bait & Tackle Shop on Route 35 in Cross River.

"A big thanks to Charlie and Todd at the Bedford Sportsman in Cross River, New York for spending the day with us," Geist said. "It's actually the Bait & Tackle Shop that both Dave and I go. Those guys are the best around."

You can watch the "Today" show segment here.

