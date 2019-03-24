Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice

Lifestyle

Landmark Inn's Historic Setting Dates Back 200 Years In Warwick

The Landmark Inn, located at 526 Route 94 N. in Warwick
The Landmark Inn, located at 526 Route 94 N. in Warwick Photo Credit: Google Maps

Warwick’s Landmark Inn, located at 526 Route 94 N., has been an area staple for more than two centuries.

What has evolved into a fine dining establishment was originally homesteaded by William Clark in 1770. After going through a series of different owners, renovations and improvements, the eatery’s rich and authentic 239-year history is still evident in its atmosphere and its menu options.

The Landmark Inn’s menu is filled with hearty seafood options. Start out with an appetizer like Maryland crab cakes or lobster egg rolls. Entrees include scallops, short ribs, chicken breast and more.

With its traditional, rustic atmosphere and its wide array of fresh and delicious menu items, it’s no surprise that the Landmark Inn has earned a four-star rating on Yelp with nearly 50 reviews.

“The Landmark Inn building is a historic building over 200 years old and the owner keeps it original and authentic. The food was great…The atmosphere is unique, warm and comfortable…Definitely going back,” wrote Linda L. in a Feb. 15 Yelp review.

The Landmark Inn is open Tuesday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit the website .

