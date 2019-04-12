Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Job Fair At Rockland Community College Draws Quite A Crowd

Valerie Musson
The 21st Annual Job Fair, held at Rockland Community College on Friday, April 12 Photo Credit: Rockland County
The 21st Annual Job Fair was held at Rockland Community College (RCC) Friday, April 12 and had a “great turnout,” Rockland County Executive Ed Day announced.

The Suffern event featured a total of 126 companies from a wide variety of fields like banking, financial service, military, utilities and healthcare.

Hosts of the event include State Senator David Carlucci, the Workforce Development Board and RCC.

"With the unemployment rate in Rockland down to just 3.7% - the lowest in the Hudson Valley region - it's a great time to be looking for a job," said Rockland County Executive Ed Day. "I will continue to work to create partnerships that strengthen our economy, increase employment opportunities and help our businesses grow."

