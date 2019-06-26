JFK, Newark Rank High Among US Airports For Flight Deals, New Survey

A new survey from Scott’s Cheap Flights , a popular website for finding deals on flights, shows that JFK ranks as the No. 1 United States airport for best deals on international flights.

The survey was compiled by analyzing the number of cheap international flight deals that were sent to Scott’s Cheap Flights customers. According to the results, New York City’s JFK International Airport topped the list with a total of 436 cheap international flight deals.

These results are understandable considering that New York’s JFK is an American and Delta Hub. It is also the home base for JetBlue and is served by upwards of 70 international airlines, according to an SCF press release.

The SCF team sent more than 7,000 emails with flight deals from more than 150 U.S. airports in 2018. To carry out the study, analysts compiled data on which airports in urban areas with a population of at least one million offered the highest and lowest numbers of cheap international flights.

The runners up of the study include the following airports:

2. Los Angeles International Airport

3. Boston Logan International Airport

4. San Francisco International Airport

5. Newark Liberty International Airport

6. Chicago O’Hare International Airport

7. Miami International Airport

8. Washington Dulles International Airport

9. Orlando International Airport

10. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

The study also analyzed the worst airports for snagging international flight deals. The following airports topped the "worst-of" list:

1. Piedmont Triad International Airport

2. Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport

3. Gerald R. Ford International Airport

4. Norfolk International Airport

5. Albany International Airport

6. Long Beach Airport

7. Louisville International Airport

8. Will Rogers World Airport

9. General Mitchell International Airport

10. John Glenn Columbus International Airport

Of course, despite where your closest airport lies on either of these lists, there are always ways to secure solid flight deals, like using accumulated points and miles from other promotions.

