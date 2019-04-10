Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Lifestyle

J-Lo Spotted Filming New Movie In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

You might not be dreaming if you thought you spotted mega-star Jennifer Lopez in Westchester on Wednesday, April 10.

Lopez is in town filming scenes at the Wykagl County Club in New Rochelle for her new film, "Hustlers," in which she plays a stripper, according to On Location Vacations.

The film, which also stars funny woman Cardi B, is based on a magazine article about a group of former strip club employees who get together to take revenge on their Wall Street clients.

One of the main strippers, Roselyn Keo, reportedly lived in Nanuet.

While taking a break from filming, Lopez, 49, posted on her Instagram page.

Jennifer Lopez is in New Rochelle filming her new movie.

Lopez and her fiance, New York Yankees great Alex Rodriguez, gave shoppers in the area a surprise late last month when they were spotted at the Palisades Mall in West Nyack where Lopez also filmed a scene for “Hustlers." For more, click here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.