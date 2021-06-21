Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Breaking News: Local Firefighter Killed In Two-Vehicle Hudson Valley Crash
Lifestyle

Hudson Valley Woman Wins $10 Million NY Lottery Prize

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Dutchess County resident Joanne Massarelli, of Hyde Park. Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A Hudson Valley woman is the region's newest millionaire.

Dutchess County resident Joanne Massarelli, of Hyde Park, has claimed a $10 Million top prize on the 200X New York State Lottery scratch-off game on Thursday, June 17.

The winning ticket was purchased at Smokes 4 Less at 4290 Albany Post Rd. in Hyde Park, State Lottery officials said.

Massarelli opted to receive her $10 million in a single lump-sum payment of $6,510,000 after required withholdings, the officials announced.

"As of this writing, there are three of the 200X scratch-off tickets with top prizes of $10 million that have yet to be claimed," the State Lottery said in a statement. "Players may check the status of any New York Lottery Scratch-off game by downloading the Game Report on nylottery.ny.gov."

The New York Lottery contributed $49,183,077 in Lottery Aid to Education to school districts throughout Dutchess County during the fiscal year 2019-2020.

