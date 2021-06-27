Hudson Valley Restaurant Transforms Itself From Breakfast To Dinner

If you are looking for a restaurant that is part of the community and transforms itself throughout the day from a coffee shop in the morning to a bustling bistro in the afternoon, and a casual dining room in the evening, then this Westchester restaurant might become your new favorite.

Maple & Rose in Mamaroneck is one of those spots where you can grab a quick bit, get work done (wifi is excellent), enjoy or dinner, or get takeout.

Known for using the season's best ingredients some favorites include their avocado toast, grilled cheese with jam, flatiron steaks, meatballs, and fresh salmon.

Grilled cheese and jam. Yelp

The restaurant's Sunday brunch is also a favorite filled with egg dishes of all kinds and waffles.

Yelpers and local foodies have found Maple & Rose and are quick to bestow five-star reviews to the quaint restaurant.

"Stopped by Maple and Rose while visiting White Plains and stayed for indoor dining," said a Yelp reviewer. "This place is perfect for a Sunday brunch. I got the avocado toast with eggs and it was delicious. My boyfriend got the smoked salmon and eggs and he really liked it."

Fried chicken. Yelp

The restaurant is also known for its friendly and fast service as well it's nice, and super clean, dining area.

"I love Maple & Rose and have been here countless times," said a Yelper. "Staff is always super nice and this restaurant is really clean and welcoming. Thumbs up - I'll certainly be back again and again!!"

"Great all-day café and eatery in Mamaroneck," said another.

Minestrone soup and bread. Yelp

"I can't believe it's been almost two years since I first visited Maple and Rose. The food is still fantastic - fresh, inventive, seasonal - and the staff are kind and hard-working," said still another. "Everything I've had is great, but minestrone, double chocolate cookies, and dirty chai lattes are current favorites."

One note: You order at the counter and the food is delivered to you. There is outdoor seating. And the whole place smells like coffee in the morning. Yum.

The restaurant is located at 690 Mamaroneck Ave. Closed on Monday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.