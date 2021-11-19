Hudson Valley Restaurant Praised For 'Excellent' Pizza

A Westchester County restaurant has seen praise from online reviewers for its selection of pizzas and other freshly-made dishes.

Sinapi's Pizza Rustica is located at 5 Norm Ave. in Bedford Hills.

As the eatery's name suggests, the menu includes a variety of pizzas, from a build your own pizza option, to specialty options such as broccoli rabe supreme pizza, chicken marsala pizza, and more.

"The food is never a disappointment! Pizza is excellent - especially with eggplant!" Yelp reviewer Holly L., of Mount Kisco, wrote. "Staff is very friendly and accommodating. Enjoy!"

The restaurant also offers an option to order pizza with cauliflower crusts.

Sinapi's also serves pasta dishes, including stuffed shells and penne with broccoli, garlic and oil, and steak and seafood entrées.

"We really love Sinapi's Pizza Rustica," Michael M., of Katonah, wrote on Yelp. "My wife and I always get the Eggplant Parmesan, which is consistently good.

"We also get a side order of Broccoli Rabe: delicious. And the vegetables that come with the meal are fresh, and seasoned just right. The staff is wonderful - friendly and really welcoming. Some day we might branch out from the eggplant - but it's just so good!"

