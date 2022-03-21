Hudson Valley Restaurant Cited For Unique Menu, Atmosphere

A Northern Westchester restaurant that offers a blend of German and French cuisine has seen praise from guests for its unique menu and relaxing atmosphere.

Christian and Pamela Schienle, the owners of Nadine's in Yorktown Heights, also operate a French restaurant in New York City.

Located at 715 Saw Mill River Road, the restaurant's menu features appetizers such as pierogies, escargots, and hot pretzels.

Main courses include salmon filet, blue crab ravioli, along with jägerschnitzel, a breaded pork or chicken dish served with a brown mushroom sauce, red cabbage, and spätzle.

Online reviewers have praised the restaurant's dinner menu, along with the selection of drinks offered.

"What a great find in a place you wouldn't expect," Cory N., of Cortlandt, wrote in a Yelp review. "I had the beer pretzel and jagerschnitzel. I also had a very nice Oktoberfest beer and the baseline Goose Island IPA. We were in the beer garden, which gives you the feel of an open, airy, comfortable place to relax. Being outside on a beautiful day is great, just remember to check the weather report."

Other guests have also praised the outdoor seating.

"While I tend to patronize this venue during the warmer months when I can sit in the beer garden, I enjoy the atmosphere, the food and the novelty of something different," Ron P., of Yorktown Heights, said in a Yelp review. "I won't hesitate to go back."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.