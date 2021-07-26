Hudson Valley Ranks Among TIME Magazine's Top 100 'Greatest Places' In World

In a list that highlights destinations across the globe, from tropical paradises to the sights of solar eclipses in Antarctica, the Hudson Valley has made TIME Magazine's ranking of the 100 World's Greatest Places of 2021.

The magazine said the Hudson Valley is growing in popularity since the COVID-19 pandemic led many New York City residents to relocate.

Additionally, the magazine mentioned the new hotels that have opened in the region, such as Hutton Brickyards in Kingston, which features luxury cabins.

TIME also highlighted Blue Hill at Stone Barns in Tarrytown, which has a new chefs-in-residence program.

Click here to read the TIME Magazine rundown.

Click here to read TIME's entry on the Hudson Valley.

