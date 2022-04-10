Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: COVID-19: NYC Mayor Tests Positive After Waking Up With Symptoms
Lifestyle

Hudson Valley Pizzeria Praised For Large Portions, 'Out Of This World' Cannolis

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Mario's Ristorante & Pizzeria, located at 225 Route 6 in Mahopac
Mario's Ristorante & Pizzeria, located at 225 Route 6 in Mahopac Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Hudson Valley pizzeria has received praise from online reviewers for its portion sizes and quality desserts.

Putnam County restaurant Mario's Ristorante & Pizzeria is located at at 225 Route 6 in Mahopac.

It serves a variety of wood-fired pizzas and pasta dishes.

The Neapolitan pies offered on the menu include a chorizo pizza made with Mike's Hot Honey, broccoli rabe and sausage pizza, arugula and prosciutto pizza, and more.

Read the full menu here.

"Excellent pizza!" Kimberley J., of New Rochelle, said in a Yelp review. "Got the Neapolitan hybrid pizza and it was amazing! Will definitely be back."

Some online reviewers have praised the restaurant's desserts, which include homemade cannolis, chocolate hardshell tartufo, and chocolate lava cake.

"Let me tell you about this gem!" Karen P., of Virginia, said in a Yelp review. "The food it is great and their cannolis are out of this world!! Great customer service and big portions!! Totally recommend it!! We will be back!!"

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.