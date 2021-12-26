Hudson Valley Native To Mark 'American Pie' Anniversary With NY Concerts

Grammy-winning singer, songwriter Don McLean of "American Pie" fame is coming back to the state where he was born, New York, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his hit record.

Born in New Rochelle, the 76-year-old McLean recently announced he is coming to the Empire State with stops in NYC and Albany during the 2022 American Pie tour to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his biggest hit.

The song, which marked the death of Buddy Holly, Richie Valenz, and The Big Bopper was released in 1971 and hit No. 1 in 1972.

Last month, the eight-and-a-half-minute song was the longest No. 1 song in Billboard Hot 100 history until Taylor Swift’s new 10-minute-long “All Too Well” toppled the song's long-held spot.

“Let’s face it, nobody ever wants to lose that #1 spot,” McLean, 76, wrote on Twitter. “But if I had to lose it to somebody, I sure am glad it was another great singer/songwriter such as Taylor.”

Over the years, the song has been covered hundreds of times by music icons like Madonna and Garth Brooks, as well as every wedding band in the country.

The New York dates are:

Albany: Thursday, June 2 at The Egg

New York City: Saturday, June 4 at Town Hall

Tickets are available at donmclean.com and run from $45 to $125.

