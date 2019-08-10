Hudson Valley Native, Ousted Anchor Matt Lauer Resurfaces On Social Media

Disgraced former “Today” show anchor Matt Lauer is back in the spotlight.

Lauer - who was fired by NBC nearly two years ago for inappropriate behavior amid the #MeToo movement - was back on social media this week, appearing on his daughter’s TikTok app social media account.

In the video, Lauer lip-synchs to a popular song while his daughter, Romy, dances in the background. He also shows off some moves of his own later in the video.

Lauer, who also has two sons, issued a statement responding to the allegations against him following his 2017 firing. More details are expected to come out with Ronan Farrow’s book “Catch and Kill,” with details of Lauer’s misgivings, on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

"Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed,” he stated.

Lauer is a Hartsdale native who also lived in North Salem. After transferring from Woodlands High School in Westchester, Lauer graduated from Greenwich High School in Fairfield County and Ohio University.

