Hudson Valley Man Wins $1K A Week For Life Prize In NY Lottery

A Hudson Valley man has won $1,000 a week for life after matching the first five numbers in a Cash4LIFE drawing.

Dutchess County resident Gregory Henson, of Poughkeepsie, matched the first five numbers in the Monday, April 5 Cash4LIFE drawing and automatically won a $1,000 A Week For Life second prize, said New York Lottery officials.

He is guaranteed to receive at least $1 Million.

The winning CASH4LIFE numbers drawn on April 5 were 19-21-26-39-53 Cash Ball 03.

Henson opted to receive his prize in a single lump-sum payment of $651,000 after required withholdings.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shah Gasoline located at 190 Innis Ave. in Poughkeepsie.

The New York Lottery contributed $49,183,077 in Lottery Aid to Education to school districts throughout Dutchess County during 2019-2020.

