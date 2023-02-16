Hudson Valley Man Wins $1,000,000 Powerball Prize

A Westchester County man is a million dollars richer after claiming his second-place Powerball prize.

White Plains resident Brian Sukra has claimed his $1 million second-place prize, which he won for matching the first five numbers drawn in the Powerball drawing held on Nov. 22, 2022, New York Lottery announced on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The winning numbers were 13 19 36 39 59 Powerball 13.

After the required withholdings, Sukra received a lump sum of $651,000.

For those wondering where Sukra bought the lucky ticket, it was purchased at a 7-Eleven located in Elmsford at 37 East Main St.

For those who pay for Powerball tickets but don't win anything, New York Lottery has also released details about where some of those funds go.

Out of the $358,376,004 in total Powerball sales generated during the 2021-2022 fiscal year in New York, $110,125,461 was given to school districts in Westchester County as part of the Lottery Aid to Education program.

