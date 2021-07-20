Hudson Valley Locale Ranks Among Top 15 Small Towns To Visit In US, Smithsonian Says

Smithsonian Magazine has listed a Hudson Valley locale among the 15 best small towns to visit this year.

The Village of Goshen, in Orange County, has a population of fewer than 5,400 residents. The magazine cited its scenic natural landscape and history of horse racing, noting that the town is known as the "Trotting Capital of the World."

The town has a Harness Racing Museum where visitors can learn about the history of the sport in the area and see artifacts.

The magazine also said visitors can check out a number of family-owned businesses on the town's Main Street, along with cafés and restaurants in the downtown area.

The town also has a Farmers Market which is open Fridays from May through October.

This summer, the town will see the opening of LEGOLAND, New York.

