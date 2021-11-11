Hudson Valley Italian Eatery Cited For 'Fantastically Delicious' Dishes

Whether you’re in the mood for authentic wood-fired pizza or classic Italian fare, a longtime favorite restaurant has got you covered.

Family-owned and operated for more than 35 years, Putnam County staple Luigi’s Famiglia Cucina in Carmel has quite a following of foodies and earns a solid 5-star rating on Yelp.

But don't make the mistake that Luigi's is a pizza joint. It's far from, offering upscale dining with pizzas thrown into the mix.

Known for their large assortment of appetizers, pasta, and wood-fired pizza, some favorites mentioned over and over again include pizzas of any kind, a long list of pasta including the spaghetti Pescatore and the risotto fungi, along with seafood, veal, and chicken dishes.

The menu also features all of the favorite standards such as spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna, and of course, cheese ravioli.

Luigi's is also known for its friendly and efficient service.

One Yelper said last week: "You must find the time to visit this so very comfortable and friendly restaurant for lunch or dinner. The owner, Luigi, will greet you and treat you like family. Every dish is fantastically delicious and very reasonably priced, without the Covid-price-gouging that has become more and more common."

Desserts are also a top seller at the restaurant with such favorites as tiramisu and cheesecake, as well as gluten-free chocolate cake and of course, cannolis.

Another Yelper, who drives from Manhattan to dine at Luigi's said: My family and I love Luigi's. I highly recommend the arugula salad. So many great choices! Food is always tasty and fresh. The owner is also extremely nice and will pull up a chair and sit with you and talk."

So, if you want a cozy Italian dinner and a chat with the owner, give Luigi's a try.

Prices are moderate. Kid-friendly.

The restaurant is located at 62 Gleneida Ave., in Carmel. For information, call 845-207-8599.

