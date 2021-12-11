Hudson Valley Home Has Guinness World Record-Setting Christmas Display Of Over 600K Lights

Hey, not in the holiday spirit yet?

Well, get out of the bah humbug mood with a visit to a fabulous Christmas lights display at a Hudson Valley home that will make even the most hard-hearted smile with its almost 700,000 sparkling bulbs.

The brainchild of the Dutchess County Gay family in Lagrangeville, the display holds the Guinness World Record for the most lights on a residential property.

The family first earned the title in 2014 when they hung 601,736 lights.

This year, -- the 26th anniversary of the family's lighting display -- they beat that record by stringing 686,526.

If just the lights are not enough, they are all synchronized to music and come in a rainbow of colors and everything from reindeer and stars to sparkling trees and, of course, Santa.

No word on how much the display costs the family.

Now that we have made you want to visit, ask Google to take you to 8 Patrick Drive, Lagrangeville, New York.

The Holiday Lights Display is free and open to the public from now through Tuesday, Dec. 28.

