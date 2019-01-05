Hudson Valley Girl Competes In Food Network Baking Competition

A 12-year-old Westchester girl will be competing in a Food Network baking show.

Nyah Rosado is competing on Season 6 of "Kids Baking Championship," airing Monday, Jan. 7.

The student at Albert Leonard Middle School in New Rochelle describes herself as very competitive, playing basketball, lacrosse and soccer.

If she wins, Nyah wants a tattoo that says she won Kids Baking Championship.

She and 11 other junior bakers will be judged and hosted by Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman. The winner will take home $25,000 in prize money and a feature in Food Network Magazine.

Tune into Food Network at 9 p.m. on Jan. 7. The show will air every Monday for 10 weeks.

