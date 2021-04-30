Hudson Valley Eatery Is Top 10 Finalist For Best Burger In New York State Competition

A Hudson Valley burger joint has made it into the top 10 finalists -- and now in the final four - for the state's Beef Council's Best Burger in New York State Competition.

Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis in Orange County is excited about the news on their first time being nominated for the much-coveted award.

"We are heading to the finals next month," said Bobby Geraghty, general manager, and head chef. "It's exciting."

So what makes Ben's burgers so special?

"We receive a special blend of beef that is curated just for us and delivered two times a week," said Geraghty.

Their secret sauces are also a big component of what makes the burgers so great, he said.

A Benny Burger Yelp

The restaurant also offers 15 to 20 specialty burgers that are a big draw for burger fans: "Everyone has their favorite," he added.

And, to top those burgers, the restaurant only uses the freshest ingredient available to send them over the top.

Some of the specialty burgers include the King Kanan Burger which features a bacon cheeseburger with a grilled hot dog, grilled onion, Benny sauce, and lettuce and tomato, and the good old Benny Burger which shows off the restaurant's famous burger with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and Benny sauce.

For real Ben's fans, there's the Ben's 10 Ultimate Burger which features 10 beef patties, 10 slices of cheese, 10 pieces of bacon, your choice of toppings. It comes in at a whopping $27 bucks but hey if you want to go for it.

The Ben's 10 Ultimate burger Yelp

You'll find plenty of Ben's fans on Yelp along with plenty of five-star ratings.

"First time here as we were driving through around lunchtime. This was a great find if you're looking for yummy burgers and fries it's worth the stop. The burger was big and tasty, hot and fresh," said one Yelper.

Another said: "Everything we had was great! Burgers, fries, dessert was perfect. A charming pit stop."

The final decision on the winner will be made in May. You can follow the contest on the New York Beef Councils' Facebook or Twitter pages.

Prices are moderate. Kid-friendly and COVID clean.

Ben's is located at 33 E Main St., Port Jervis.

