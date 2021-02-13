How Much Will Your Insurance Cover In A Medical Emergency?

Would your insurance cover 24-hour nursing care for you or a loved one released from the hospital and home with special medical needs? Many policies do, but only for a certain number of days a year.

Forty hours of in-home nursing care can cost anywhere from $3,000 to $5,000 (or more) a month, depending where you live in the United States. And that 40 hours still leaves 128 hours a week — if you need 24-hour care — where you’re on your own, paying out of pocket.

If you’ve ever had to deal with your health insurance provider over an extended illness, pregnancy, or bureaucratic snafu, you’ve probably been lost in a morass of numbers. Health insurance is difficult enough to figure out as it is, let alone in a time when you’re highly stressed dealing with a medical crisis.

