Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Lifestyle Content Partnership

How Much Will Your Insurance Cover In A Medical Emergency?

Vira Mamchur Schwartz
Email me Read More Stories
Content Partner: Table For Five
When the unthinkable happens, will your insurance company provide the coverage you need that's best for your loved one?
When the unthinkable happens, will your insurance company provide the coverage you need that's best for your loved one? Photo Credit: The Yang Triplets Blog

Would your insurance cover 24-hour nursing care for you or a loved one released from the hospital and home with special medical needs? Many policies do, but only for a certain number of days a year.

Poll
Have you ever had to fight your insurance company over coverage or bills?
Current Results

Have you ever had to fight your insurance company over coverage or bills?

  • Yes
    100%
  • No
    0%

Forty hours of in-home nursing care can cost anywhere from $3,000 to $5,000 (or more) a month, depending where you live in the United States. And that 40 hours still leaves 128 hours a week — if you need 24-hour care — where you’re on your own, paying out of pocket.

If you’ve ever had to deal with your health insurance provider over an extended illness, pregnancy, or bureaucratic snafu, you’ve probably been lost in a morass of numbers. Health insurance is difficult enough to figure out as it is, let alone in a time when you’re highly stressed dealing with a medical crisis.

We’d like to know how you, our readers, feel about your insurance and whether it has been there for you when you needed it most. Please leave a comment if you'd like.

Once the poll has closed, we’ll share our findings with you.

Sponsored by Table for Five, A Father's Story of Life, Love and Loss by Ted Yang, which details the fight for his premature triplets and how it changed him.

The memoir is available at Amazon.

Table For Five

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.