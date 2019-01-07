How I Met My Dog Reinventing Dog Adoption - Think eHarmony For Canines

A startup is on a mission to revolutionize the way shelter dogs find their forever homes - and those who are looking to adopt a furry friend can get started with just the click of a mouse.

The New York-based company, called How I Met My Dog, uses a number of factors to identify the most compatible dog for anyone who wants to adopt. Breed, home type, size, and lifestyle are just a few of the more than 30 factors the site takes into consideration.

How I Met My Dog is the first dog-owner matching service of its kind. Described as an “e-Harmony for dogs,” HIMMD helps to maximize the chances of satisfaction after adoption for dogs and their new owners.

“Realizing that today’s matching culture should extend to dogs in addition to humans, How I Met My Dog is the first online service to custom match people and dogs and in doing so, prioritizes behavior and lifestyle over breed,” HIMMD representative Sarah Tonzi told Daily Voice. “Using the three key factors of Personality, Expectations, and Training Style, the company’s proprietary P.E.T. Profile algorithm filters for more than 30 levels of human and dog compatibility."

Ultimately, HIMMD’s experts are hoping to find the perfect “comPETability” between each shelter dog and its new owner. For more information, visit HIMMD’s website , where you can create a profile and start the matching process, re-home a dog, read success stories and more.

