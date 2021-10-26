Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Here's Where NY Ranks Among 'Most Stressful' States In US, New Survey Says

Nicole Valinote
New York has ranked among the most stressful US states, according to a new study.
Photo Credit: Pixabay/Gino Crescoli

New York has ranked among the most stressful US states, according to a new study.

Researchers with Amerisleep created a list ranking the least stressful US states based on a variety of factors related to work, money, health and environment.

New York was named the 47th least stressful state, receiving poor rankings for money, health and environmental stressors. 

The state was ranked the 12th least stressed state when it comes to work-related stressors.

The company ranked Hawaii as the most stressful state, due to particularly high money and environmental stressors.

Vermont was ranked the number one least stressful state.

