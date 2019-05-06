Here's Where NY Ranks Among Most Dangerous States For Online Dating

It’s no secret that the number of online dating apps being developed has surged in recent years: Tinder, Match, Zoosk, Grindr, and plenty of other apps just like them are popping up everywhere these days.

While the idea of forming a connection with someone you meet using a smartphone app may sound appealing, new studies have shown that the use of these apps doesn’t come without its fair share of risks.

HighSpeedInternet.com recently published a list revealing the online dating safety statistics for each state. The statistics are compiled using factors like violent crime rates, STD rates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sex education data and more.

At the top of the list of the most dangerous states for online dating are Alaska at number one, Louisiana at number two and Mississippi at number three.

So, how did New York measure up?

Not so well. The Empire State took the eighth spot on the list, putting it in the top 20th percentile of the nation’s most dangerous states for online dating.

But fear not; there are certainly ways to stay safe as you navigate the uncertain waters of the online dating pool. Just be sure to take a few simple precautions:

Always tell friends when you plan to meet up with someone you met online.

Always arrange your own reliable transportation

Always meet up at a public place

And of course, it’s important to understand the red flags: if someone you met online asks for any type of compensation or insists on meeting for the first time at your residence, swipe left and never look back!

To view the full list of the safest and most dangerous states for online dating, click here .

