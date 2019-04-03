Here's When Next Free Measles Vaccination Clinic Will Be Held In Rockland

As Rockland County officials continue to work to contain a measles outbreak that has infected 161 people since it began last year, another free measles vaccine clinic has been announced.

The clinic will be held on Friday, April 5, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the WIC office, located at 26 New Main St., Haverstraw, said Rockland County Department of Health officials.

“With the measles outbreak continuing in Rockland County, now with 161 confirmed reported cases, the best way to help protect yourself and the community is to remain up-to-date with your measles vaccination,” said County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert.

Some 17,654 MMR vaccinations have been given since the beginning of the outbreak in October of 2018. That number has increased by almost 700 since Rockland County Executive Ed Day instituted a state of emergency on March 27, Ruppert added.

Under the state of emergency, anyone who is under 18 years of age and unvaccinated against the measles will be barred from public places until the declaration expires in 30 days or until they have received the MMR vaccination.

Common symptoms of the measles before the rash appears include, high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes.

Free MMR vaccines are also available by calling the Rockland County Department of Health at 845-364-2497 or 845-364-2520 to schedule an appointment to get a free MMR vaccine at the Pomona health complex.

Residents can get more information about measles by visiting https://bit.ly/2zh4v1G and by calling the New York State Department of Health toll-free Measles Information Line at (888) 364-4837.

