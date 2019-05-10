Here's When Four McDonald's Worldwide Favorites Will Be Available In US

Four popular and mouthwatering options from McDonald’s restaurants worldwide will be making their U.S. debuts this summer.

The following four items will become available at participating U.S. McDonald's locations starting Wednesday, June 5:

Stroopwafel McFlurry (From the Netherlands): Hard to say, fun to eat! This sweet treat consists of vanilla soft serve mixed with decadent caramel swirl with authentic chopped Dutch Daelmans Stroopwafel caramel waffle cookie pieces. Yum!

Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger (From Spain): This monstrosity isn't like any bacon burger you've had before - it consists of a quarter pound patty of 100 percent fresh beef topped with thick sliced Applewood smoked bacon, the restaurant's signature 'smoky McBacon Sauce,' Gouda cheese and slivered onions on a toasted sesame seed bun. Dig in!

Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich (From Canada): This signature sandwich is made with a grilled or crispy white meat chicken patty. It's topped with tomato and herb sauce, mozzarella cheese, slivered onions, crisp lettuce and sliced Roma tomatoes atop a toasty artisan roll.

Cheesy Bacon Fries (Australia): Finally, the chain's popular Cheesy Bacon Fries from the Land Down Under feature a hefty order of crispy French fries topped with real cheddar cheese sauce and chopped Applewood smoked bacon. Simple, yet classic.

McDonald's officials say this marks the first time that the chain’s Worldwide Favorites will be featured on U.S. menus nationwide at participating restaurants.

“We know our U.S. customers are curious about McDonald’s international menu items. Because we are always innovating our menu, we are thrilled to leverage our global scale and offer popular flavors from around the world next month,” said Linda VanGosen, McDonald’s Vice President of Menu Innovation. “We are committed to creating everyday feel-good moments for customers no matter what McDonald’s restaurant they walk into anywhere in the world.”

