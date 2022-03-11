Here's Percentage Of Americans Who'll Make Lifestyle Changes Due To Soaring Gas Prices: Survey

A new survey has determined the percentage of Americans who said they would make changes to their driving habits due to soaring gas prices.

AAA found that 59 percent of respondents to its survey in February said they would change their driving habits or lifestyle if the cost of gas rose to $4 per gallon.

The national average has passed $4 since the survey was administered, AAA noted.

The organization conducted 1,051 interviews for the survey.

AAA said three-quarters of respondents said they would adjust their lifestyle if the price reached $5 per gallon.

Eighty percent of the people who said they'd make changes based on higher prices said they'd drive less by carpooling or reducing shopping or dining out.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.