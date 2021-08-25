Here's How Many Minutes Of Your Life Eating A Single Hot Dog Can Cost You, New Study Says

There's some news that may be disappointing to many lovers of one of America's favorite dishes.

And frankly speaking -- make that frank-ly speaking -- it's not good.

Eating a hot dog could cost a person 36 minutes of healthy life, according to a new study by researchers at the University of Michigan.

Researchers looked at more than 5,800 foods and ranked them "by their nutritional disease burden to humans and their impact on the environment," News Medical reported.

The ranking was based on the Health Nutritional Index, which calculates the net beneficial or detrimental health burden of a serving of food consumed in minutes of healthy life.

The study also reported that substituting about 10 percent of daily calories consumed from processed meats for a combination of fruits, nuts, vegetables, legumes and certain kinds of seafood can allow people to gain 48 minutes of healthy life per day and reduce their dietary carbon foot print.

Based on the findings in the study, researchers recommended that people eat fewer high-processed meats and green-house-grown vegetables. They also recommended less pork, lamb and shrimp. These foods were associated with negative health and environmental factors, the study reported.

They recommended that people consume more nutritionally beneficial foods such as field-grown fruits and vegetables, nuts and low-environmental impact seafood.

Learn more about the study here.

