Lifestyle

Here's Favorite Halloween Candy In New York, According To New Report

Map of the United States' favorite kinds of Halloween candy Photo Credit: Candystore.com

A spooky new report has illuminated what New Yorkers' favorite Halloween candy may be.

Candystore.com analyzed 14 years of data on bulk candy sales, in addition to information provided by candy manufacturers and distributors.

New York's top Halloween candy is Sour Patch Kids, according to the report. The second most popular candy is Hot Tamales followed by Candy Corn.

According to the website, these were the top kinds of candy across the United States:

  • 1. Reese's Cups
  • 2. Skittles
  • 3. M&M's
  • 4. Starburst
  • 5. Hot Tamales
  • 6. Sour Patch Kids
  • 7. Hershey Kisses
  • 8. Snickers
  • 9. Tootsie Pops
  • 10. Candy Corn

Find the full report from Candystore.com here.

