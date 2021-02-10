Here Are Most Googled Valentine's Day Gifts

In Iowa, many lovers are seriously considering gifting each other tandem bikes for Valentine's Day, while over in Montana couples are researching weighted blankets and in Arkansas, people are thinking about getting couple's tattoos.

A new survey of the most Googled Valentine’s Day gifts in each state reveals what people across the U.S. consider to be the most romantic presents.

In many states, lovers are sticking to traditional gifts like flowers, chocolate, and Champagne, but there are many other places searching for more unique presents.

The survey was done by CouponLawn. Here are some of the results:

Alabama : Name a star

: Name a star Connecticut : Heart necklace

: Heart necklace Kentucky : Puppy

: Puppy Louisiana : Plus-size lingerie

: Plus-size lingerie Massachusetts : Chocolate

: Chocolate Missouri : Chocolate-covered strawberries

: Chocolate-covered strawberries New Jersey : Tandem bike

: Tandem bike New York : Pajamas

: Pajamas Wyoming: Sex toys.

To gather the data for the survey, Coupon Lawn, analyzed Google Trend statistics on the most popular Valentine’s Day gifts in various states from 2004 to 2020. Authors noted that the gifts are not necessarily the most popular presents to receive, but the most-searched-for items based on Google activity.

To see what the most Googled Valentine’s Day gift is in all 50 states, visit the survey at couponlawn.com.

