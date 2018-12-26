Have A Ball On New Year's Eve: Things To Do, Places To Dine In Times Square

Will you be in midtown Manhattan to usher in 2019?

If you're still not quite sure where you want to spend some time before heading to Times Square to watch the ball drop, here are some of the plenty of places to choose from:

Restaurant Row: Located on 46th St. between 8th and 9th Avenue, Restaurant Row is exactly what its name implies: a long Times Square strip that features more than 30 exquisite dining options. The restaurants have varying price ranges and types of cuisine, so take your pick and pig out before you watch the ball drop.

Located on 46th St. between 8th and 9th Avenue, Restaurant Row is exactly what its name implies: a long Times Square strip that features more than 30 exquisite dining options. The restaurants have varying price ranges and types of cuisine, so take your pick and pig out before you watch the ball drop. Discovery Times Square: As a special attraction, Discovery Times Square is the perfect place for families with young children. The attractions within the exhibit space are changing frequently, but previous themes include Hunger Games, the Avengers and LEGO Art.

As a special attraction, Discovery Times Square is the perfect place for families with young children. The attractions within the exhibit space are changing frequently, but previous themes include Hunger Games, the Avengers and LEGO Art. Times Square Major Retailers: Finally, if that extra Christmas money has been burning a hole in your pocket, you’ll be glad to know that there are countless retailers that line Times Square with their massive storefronts. Take your pick of shopping locales like Forever 21, Levi’s, Sephora, Express, American Eagle, Oakley and more.

One final note: Those watching the ball drop in Times Square may notice that it has an extra sparkle - or 192 extra sparkles, to be exact. The 12,000-pound ball has been adorned with 192 new Waterford Crystals. As always, the ball will be raised into place at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and descend during the last minute of the year.

For more information about the Times Square New Year’s Eve ball, click here .

